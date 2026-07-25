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Sunflower Medley by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2178

Sunflower Medley

We had an online camera club talk from Janina Wilde last week, her 'thing' is multiple exposures, preferably in camera. Sony cameras do not do multiple exposures, so I dug out my Pentax which does.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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April ace
Nicely placed! I love in camera multiple exposures. There's that "surprise" element to what you will get. Great placement of your images.
July 25th, 2026  
Dixie Goode ace
This is luscious. So much to delight over.
July 25th, 2026  
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