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Photo 2178
Sunflower Medley
We had an online camera club talk from Janina Wilde last week, her 'thing' is multiple exposures, preferably in camera. Sony cameras do not do multiple exposures, so I dug out my Pentax which does.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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PENTAX K-70
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25th July 2026 11:30am
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multiple exposure
April
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Nicely placed! I love in camera multiple exposures. There's that "surprise" element to what you will get. Great placement of your images.
July 25th, 2026
Dixie Goode
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This is luscious. So much to delight over.
July 25th, 2026
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