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Graduation Day by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2179

Graduation Day

Quite a variety of gowns, headgear and bouquets to be seen at various university locations.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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