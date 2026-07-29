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Previous
Photo 2180
Hawkmoth From Above
I've never looked down onto the top of a feeding hummingbird hawkmoth before, made for getting the photograph even more difficult!
My eyes couldn't detect the wings fluttering, even 1/1000th second shutter speed didn't freeze the movement!
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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ILCE-6700
Taken
28th July 2026 2:25pm
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hummingbird hawkmoth
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west dean gardens
Babs
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Wow impressive shot. fav.
July 29th, 2026
Beverley
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a real cool shot!!!
July 29th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
July 29th, 2026
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