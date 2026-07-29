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Hawkmoth From Above by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2180

Hawkmoth From Above

I've never looked down onto the top of a feeding hummingbird hawkmoth before, made for getting the photograph even more difficult!

My eyes couldn't detect the wings fluttering, even 1/1000th second shutter speed didn't freeze the movement!
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Babs ace
Wow impressive shot. fav.
July 29th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a real cool shot!!!
July 29th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2026  
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