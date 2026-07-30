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Nailed Their Colours To Their Mast! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2181

Nailed Their Colours To Their Mast!

Loved the name of this little vessel.

Must belong to a Cornishman, there's no way a Devon sailor would have 'Jam First' as the name of their yacht!
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Carole Sandford ace
Great find! I’m with the Cornish, Jam first!
July 30th, 2026  
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