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Iconic London by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2184

Iconic London

Walked miles, it was stinking hot but there was 10 minutes of rain whilst undercover having a snack.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Beverley ace
beautiful captures... lucky to have rain...
August 4th, 2026  
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