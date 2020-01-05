Previous
Dark Rainbow by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Dark Rainbow

I really struggle with landscape photography, it's the current theme for the photography course I'm studying and this week's 52 week challenge.

5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four.
Anne ace
I like this Jackie, layers of colour, atmospheric feel with the mean and moody sky and a touch of hope in the colours of the rainbow - what's not to like??And the depth lent by the hedge in the foreground and the suggestion of hills in the background.......
January 5th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
At least you got a rainbow! But I know what you mean about struggling!
January 5th, 2020  
