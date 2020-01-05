Sign up
Dark Rainbow
I really struggle with landscape photography, it's the current theme for the photography course I'm studying and this week's 52 week challenge.
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Tags
theme-composition
,
52jr20
,
52wc-2020-w2
Anne
ace
I like this Jackie, layers of colour, atmospheric feel with the mean and moody sky and a touch of hope in the colours of the rainbow - what's not to like??And the depth lent by the hedge in the foreground and the suggestion of hills in the background.......
January 5th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
At least you got a rainbow! But I know what you mean about struggling!
January 5th, 2020
