Previous
Next
West Dean Gardens -Deconstructed by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
47 / 365

West Dean Gardens -Deconstructed

A sunny walk around West Dean with the sle intention of getting landscape shots to present deconstructed.

My plan was to depict the river, in full flow and flood, but I just couln't get it to work in post editting.

I hop Saxa like this though, and I fear I may even have another go on my day off tomorrow- seen one on't web I want to copy. Fingers crossed for sunshine two days running!
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@overalvandaan Another one for you Saxa! Had a fun day dong photography, planning what 'd do, and then changing it at the final hurdle!!
March 3rd, 2020  
Rob Z ace
Yes - this is a beauty! You still get the whole idea and the individual sections seem to flow into each other and tie it together. I think you've nailed this technique Jackie! It reminds me of those deconstructed desert that became so popular - the the good chefs made them a work of art but the multiple people who followed after just gave you a plate with odds and ends on it! It's very tempting to have a go at one but I fear mine would end up as odds and ends... :)
March 3rd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Another type of collage - makes it more interesting and vibrant!
March 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise