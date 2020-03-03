Sign up
47 / 365
West Dean Gardens -Deconstructed
A sunny walk around
West Dean
with the sle intention of getting landscape shots to present deconstructed.
My plan was to depict the river, in full flow and flood, but I just couln't get it to work in post editting.
I hop Saxa like this though, and I fear I may even have another go on my day off tomorrow- seen one on't web I want to copy. Fingers crossed for sunshine two days running!
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2200
photos
162
followers
95
following
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-397
JackieR
ace
@overalvandaan
Another one for you Saxa! Had a fun day dong photography, planning what 'd do, and then changing it at the final hurdle!!
March 3rd, 2020
Rob Z
ace
Yes - this is a beauty! You still get the whole idea and the individual sections seem to flow into each other and tie it together. I think you've nailed this technique Jackie! It reminds me of those deconstructed desert that became so popular - the the good chefs made them a work of art but the multiple people who followed after just gave you a plate with odds and ends on it! It's very tempting to have a go at one but I fear mine would end up as odds and ends... :)
March 3rd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Another type of collage - makes it more interesting and vibrant!
March 3rd, 2020
