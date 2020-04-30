Sign up
Previous
Next
51 / 365
30 Days of Socially Isolated Cutlery
My plan was to use cutlery as the star of my potograph- along the lines of an eotb or mundane challenge.
I also wanted to alternate high and low key, but as if often with me- the white isn't white but a dreary grey!!
Half have made PP and one made TT, thank you all xx
It was a fun challenge, I might do crockery next year, especially as lock down might still be with us!!!!
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Tags
30-shots2020
Monique
ace
Loved seeing your shots 👍
April 30th, 2020
Cazzi
ace
I love the chequered board effect you've created - brilliant! It's really nice to see your cutlery photos all together like this. 😀
April 30th, 2020
