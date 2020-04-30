30 Days of Socially Isolated Cutlery

My plan was to use cutlery as the star of my potograph- along the lines of an eotb or mundane challenge.



I also wanted to alternate high and low key, but as if often with me- the white isn't white but a dreary grey!!



Half have made PP and one made TT, thank you all xx



It was a fun challenge, I might do crockery next year, especially as lock down might still be with us!!!!