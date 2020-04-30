Previous
30 Days of Socially Isolated Cutlery by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
51 / 365

30 Days of Socially Isolated Cutlery

My plan was to use cutlery as the star of my potograph- along the lines of an eotb or mundane challenge.

I also wanted to alternate high and low key, but as if often with me- the white isn't white but a dreary grey!!

Half have made PP and one made TT, thank you all xx

It was a fun challenge, I might do crockery next year, especially as lock down might still be with us!!!!
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

ace
Photo Details

Monique ace
Loved seeing your shots 👍
April 30th, 2020  
Cazzi ace
I love the chequered board effect you've created - brilliant! It's really nice to see your cutlery photos all together like this. 😀
April 30th, 2020  
