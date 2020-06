30dayswild2020

Thank you Louise for promoting this month of doing something for nature. As a result of this (and being home for Covid-19 so going on more walks) I have seen 4 poppy fields, bee orchids, marsh orchids, a hunting barn owl, a roe deer and singing reed warbler. Oh and recieved a gift of cotton bolls!



I'm planning on taking July off from taking a daily photo, sorry to bombard you with three photos today- apologies x