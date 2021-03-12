Time to Take Your Temperature M'dear...

This is a second attempt at my challenge from Kali who asked me to take a photo of something I fear. I think Covid is my biggest fear, people getting too close, the vaccine failing and me getting ill. Not so ill I need to go into hospital, but ill enough to be nursed by me- which would be worse than being ill with C-19!
This time I just put it through Eff-Inity and do you know what- it was so easy!! I didn't even curse or tut!!
Tim I had no idea what you meant- but I placed one layer on top of another and erased-carefully - why didn't I think of that in the first place?? THANK YOU