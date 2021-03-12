Previous
Time to Take Your Temperature M'dear... by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Time to Take Your Temperature M'dear...

This is a second attempt at my challenge from Kali who asked me to take a photo of something I fear. I think Covid is my biggest fear, people getting too close, the vaccine failing and me getting ill. Not so ill I need to go into hospital, but ill enough to be nursed by me- which would be worse than being ill with C-19!

This is the first version which I've untagged from get-pushed as this is the one now!
12th March 2021

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
JackieR ace
@kali66 @summerfield @jacqbb @salza @dutchothotmailcom @grammyn @farmreporter @merrelyn @tdaug80 @ljmanning @mcsiegle @marlboromaam

This time I just put it through Eff-Inity and do you know what- it was so easy!! I didn't even curse or tut!!

Tim I had no idea what you meant- but I placed one layer on top of another and erased-carefully - why didn't I think of that in the first place?? THANK YOU
March 12th, 2021  
summerfield ace
much better. aces!
March 12th, 2021  
Anne ace
Powerful image and words Jackie
March 12th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wonderful job!
March 12th, 2021  
