88 / 365
Studio Assistant
Bet Alexandra Brand doesn't have to put up with this sh*t from her assistants!!
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3034
photos
204
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
21st July 2021 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olive
,
ac-brand
Mary Siegle
ace
I’d fire her so fast it would make her head spin. 🤣 Very unprofessional behavior!
July 21st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Time for attention from you.
July 21st, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
Ha. Brilliant. Got to love cats.
July 21st, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
I love that Olive is looking at this from a different perspective!
July 21st, 2021
