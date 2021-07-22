Sign up
89 / 365
Look Out Mildred!
With thanks to Mary for her suggestion!!
Challenge was to do a snails eye view!
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3038
photos
204
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
22nd July 2021 6:12pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
getpushedjackier
get-pushed-469
JackieR
ace
@annied
one snails eye view?!
July 22nd, 2021
thedarkroom
ace
Yes, yes do it!!!!
July 22nd, 2021
Brennie B
Out the way Mildred. Quick!
July 22nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Don't step on the snail. =)
July 22nd, 2021
