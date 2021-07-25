Previous
Handstand Afloat by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Handstand Afloat

It was a slow race and I was taking photos for the word of the day and Ben was leading and was bored. He waved for some photos and I called over, that I was ready to get him doing a handstand. He didn't even capsize or fall in after doing this
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

ace
katy ace
IMPRESSIVE! him AND you!
July 25th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Wow, way to go, Ben!
July 25th, 2021  
