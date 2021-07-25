Sign up
Handstand Afloat
It was a slow race and I was taking photos for the word of the day and Ben
was leading
and was bored. He waved for some photos and I called over, that I was ready to get him doing a handstand. He didn't even capsize or fall in after doing this
25th July 2021
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
5
Comments
2
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
DMC-SZ7
25th July 2021 1:12pm
bw-64
,
people theme-silly
,
theme-silly
katy
ace
IMPRESSIVE! him AND you!
July 25th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Wow, way to go, Ben!
July 25th, 2021
