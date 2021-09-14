Previous
Gosh What A Variety This Summer! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
94 / 365

Gosh What A Variety This Summer!

I recently bemoaned the lack of insects I've seen this year, and promptly found this selection in my folders of photos taken this summer!

Katrina would like more outdoor maco collage entries- so her wishis my command
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

JackieR

30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Beautiful shots. Love the collection and the way it is put together.
September 14th, 2021  
