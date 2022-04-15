Sign up
Amaryllis
The plant had the longest leaves last year, but no flower, this year shorter leaves and these two beauties. Think it knew it was destined for the council's compost bin!!
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
15th April 2022 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 15th, 2022
katy
ace
FAV Stunning detail and color
April 15th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh these are beauties.
April 15th, 2022
