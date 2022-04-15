Previous
Amaryllis by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Amaryllis

The plant had the longest leaves last year, but no flower, this year shorter leaves and these two beauties. Think it knew it was destined for the council's compost bin!!
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
April 15th, 2022  
katy
FAV Stunning detail and color
April 15th, 2022  
Susan Wakely
Oh these are beauties.
April 15th, 2022  
