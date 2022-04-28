Previous
Disappointing Purchase by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Disappointing Purchase

The tulips do not look like the picture on the packet, or how we expected. But they are a gorgeous shade of purple!
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
katy ace
Such a dramatic photo! I think the flower is exquisite. The lighting for your photo is awesome making everything about this one a FAV
April 28th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Might not look much in the garden but you have captured it beautifully.
April 28th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
This is a must on dark mode. Stunning shot!
April 28th, 2022  
