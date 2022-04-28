Sign up
Disappointing Purchase
The tulips do not look like the picture on the packet, or how we expected. But they are a gorgeous shade of purple!
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
tulip
,
low key
,
focus stack
katy
ace
Such a dramatic photo! I think the flower is exquisite. The lighting for your photo is awesome making everything about this one a FAV
April 28th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Might not look much in the garden but you have captured it beautifully.
April 28th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
This is a must on dark mode. Stunning shot!
April 28th, 2022
