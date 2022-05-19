Sign up
128 / 365
A Selection of my Better Failures!
They are elusive, fast, wary and never in the right position for the lens on the camera!
19th May 2022
19th May 22
2
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3594
photos
217
followers
87
following
Lesley
ace
Haha - amazingly wonderful collage!
May 19th, 2022
Gerasimos Georg.
love it :)
May 19th, 2022
