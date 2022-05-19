Previous
Next
A Selection of my Better Failures! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
128 / 365

A Selection of my Better Failures!

They are elusive, fast, wary and never in the right position for the lens on the camera!
19th May 2022 19th May 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Haha - amazingly wonderful collage!
May 19th, 2022  
Gerasimos Georg.
love it :)
May 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise