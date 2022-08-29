Previous
Canal Jamming by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Canal Jamming

There's been a call out for more entries to the people challenge, and I loved this group of musicians on top of a narrow boat getting ready to jam!
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016
Esther Rosenberg ace
That looks fun!
September 2nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A great venue.
September 2nd, 2022  
