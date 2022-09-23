Sign up
147 / 365
Japanese Anemones
Another go at Kathy's second challenge to make a Fine Art image.
Much easier than the first attempt which I think was more still life than fine art.
Bit of a play in Affinity with the base image of the anemones and the texture layer of my velvet backdrop which was then dropped on top, opacity tweaked and voila!!
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3828
photos
211
followers
74
following
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
2327
2328
1331
1332
2329
147
1333
2330
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
23rd September 2022 3:21pm
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-529
JackieR
ace
@randystreat
much prefer this one and I think
@casablanca
shall too!!
September 23rd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
I found the other quite interesting in a good way. This is very pretty with the softness and I like the comp.
September 23rd, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Ah yes, not scary! Rather beautiful, well done
September 23rd, 2022
