Japanese Anemones by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
147 / 365

Japanese Anemones

Another go at Kathy's second challenge to make a Fine Art image.

Much easier than the first attempt which I think was more still life than fine art.

Bit of a play in Affinity with the base image of the anemones and the texture layer of my velvet backdrop which was then dropped on top, opacity tweaked and voila!!
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
JackieR ace
@randystreat much prefer this one and I think @casablanca shall too!!
September 23rd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
I found the other quite interesting in a good way. This is very pretty with the softness and I like the comp.
September 23rd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Ah yes, not scary! Rather beautiful, well done
September 23rd, 2022  
