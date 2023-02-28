Critiqued

Thank you all so very much to everyone who commented on my lunch photograph. The egg got over cooked and cold whilst composing it!

I was stood on a small stool, camera held above, so not looking through view finder, set on auto.



On Camera Club Critique page I got lots of suggestions, use tripod and long exposure with a smaller aperture ( apprantly it looks soft,) use a less stark plate softened with a napkin, lose the cutlery and the slice on the board and have the loaf at same angle and light it better! Also suggested I crop it tighter which I have done ( can't to other suggestions!)



I'm not sure I like the clipped poaching pan handle or the clipped plate, but it does appear to be more balanced.



What do you think now??