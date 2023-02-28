Previous
Next
Critiqued by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
165 / 365

Critiqued

Thank you all so very much to everyone who commented on my lunch photograph. The egg got over cooked and cold whilst composing it!
I was stood on a small stool, camera held above, so not looking through view finder, set on auto.

On Camera Club Critique page I got lots of suggestions, use tripod and long exposure with a smaller aperture ( apprantly it looks soft,) use a less stark plate softened with a napkin, lose the cutlery and the slice on the board and have the loaf at same angle and light it better! Also suggested I crop it tighter which I have done ( can't to other suggestions!)

I'm not sure I like the clipped poaching pan handle or the clipped plate, but it does appear to be more balanced.

What do you think now??
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@ludwigsdiana @Dawn @paintdipper @grammyn @theredcamera @cristinaledesma33 @salza @grammyn @ladymagpie @aecasey @joansmor @cdonohoue @wakelys

Taken on board one tip from feedback I got in AYWMC camera club to crop. If you have time interested in your opinion on the comparison. Thank you all
February 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I prefer the cropped version and even wondered if it was in a square format would it help me understand the golden triangle. After a little copy and play I think it does.
February 28th, 2023  
Hazel ace
Pretty well perfect! I might have just allowed a tiny bit more space for the plate bottom left but that is being ultra ultra 'picky' !!!
February 28th, 2023  
Hazel ace
P.s. makes a great flatlay or knolling
February 28th, 2023  
katy ace
I do like the cropped version better. you have enough of the handle for it to fit well in the golden triangle but I agree about the clipped plate.
February 28th, 2023  
Babs ace
I prefer the cropped version too.
February 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise