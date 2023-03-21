Sign up
167 / 365
Unbalanced
Another from the exhibition of Steve Bloom's work in 1970s South Africa. This chap looked at the smaller images very closely
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
4
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
i liked the way he echoes the photo to his right but cropped it didn't work
Sally Ings
ace
I would love to see that exhibition, especially being a South African.
March 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks an interesting exhibition. The man looks really focused.
March 21st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. Love it in b&w and as with the other one, I like the inclusion of the person.
March 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 21st, 2023
