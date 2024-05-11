Sign up
218 / 365
Aurora
What a treat to see this on my doorstep. Neighbours' 'phones took amazing photos, mine didn't, but got out the big camera, balanced it on a dustbin and exposed for 6 seconds.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
aurora
