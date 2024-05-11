Previous
Aurora

What a treat to see this on my doorstep. Neighbours' 'phones took amazing photos, mine didn't, but got out the big camera, balanced it on a dustbin and exposed for 6 seconds.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

JackieR

