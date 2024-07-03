Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
224 / 365
Turn
Mixed media of graphite, watercolour pencil and from tinned palette. Lots of help from online images
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5053
photos
216
followers
93
following
61% complete
View this month »
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
Latest from all albums
2976
1777
2977
222
2978
223
224
2979
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
3rd July 2024 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrart
,
wwcm-2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close