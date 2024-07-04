Previous
Signal on the Billy Line by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Signal on the Billy Line

Pen and tube watercolor

Dr Beeching closed the railway on Hayling Island, it's now a path to walk on. A restored signal stands at the north of the island close to the remains of the dismantled rail bridge and the nearby road bridge
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Issi Bannerman ace
That is fabulous!
July 4th, 2024  
