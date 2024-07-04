Sign up
225 / 365
Signal on the Billy Line
Pen and tube watercolor
Dr Beeching closed the railway on Hayling Island, it's now a path to walk on. A restored signal stands at the north of the island close to the remains of the dismantled rail bridge and the nearby road bridge
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5054
photos
217
followers
93
following
61% complete
View this month »
Tags
jrart
,
wwcm-2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
That is fabulous!
July 4th, 2024
