Cabbage Patch by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
226 / 365

Cabbage Patch

Another childlike/childish rendition of today's prompt - patch. A study in murky greens and perspective in the style of Van Gogh.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

JackieR

oh, look! that wabbit is stealing some of your cabbage. do you know that there are dolls called cabbage patch dolls? aces!
July 5th, 2024  
