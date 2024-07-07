Sign up
228 / 365
Study
I love a hand portrait - preferably by a camera!!
Three colours used here, dotted about this thumbnail painting
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5061
photos
217
followers
93
following
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
1
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
7th July 2024 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrart
,
wwcm-2024
narayani
ace
Very good! Hands and feet are so tricky
July 7th, 2024
