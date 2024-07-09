Sign up
Previous
230 / 365
Tree Trunk
I tried an elephant, a piece of luggage and boot of a car. This was much easier!!
Pen and paint
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
9th July 2024 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrart
,
wwcm-2024
Kathy A
ace
Even a tree trunk would be too hard for me but I think you made the right choice
July 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 9th, 2024
narayani
ace
Good option 😊
July 9th, 2024
