Previous
Tree Trunk by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
230 / 365

Tree Trunk

I tried an elephant, a piece of luggage and boot of a car. This was much easier!!

Pen and paint
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Even a tree trunk would be too hard for me but I think you made the right choice
July 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 9th, 2024  
narayani ace
Good option 😊
July 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise