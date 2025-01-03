Previous
The Race is On by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
The Race is On

Three amaryllis, three different compass points and two generations.

The races are to be the tallest and the first to flower.

I shan't bore you with a daily photo!
JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
69% complete

