Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
256 / 365
Restored Shelter
I wondered what it would look like in black and white for the latest BnW challenge.
It's certainly old, most of it vintage, and I hope fits the remit of the challenge
https://southseacoastalscheme.org.uk/new-lease-of-life-for-historic-seafront-structures/
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5397
photos
219
followers
91
following
70% complete
View this month »
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
Latest from all albums
3181
3182
1865
3183
3184
1866
3185
256
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
25th January 2025 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-95
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close