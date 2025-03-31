Previous
Experimentation with Split Toning by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
258 / 365

Experimentation with Split Toning

Many thanks go to Casablanca for inspiring this theme for my rainbow month. It has been quite limiting as my 'phone app cannot do the effect so I've had to work around getting images to my laptop. Yellow was the most difficult colour to split tone and get uniformity. It's been a useful month in learning how to split tone, but I'm still left with the question 'why was it ever thought of??'
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 31st, 2025  
katy ace
Fabulous results and I think you matcherd subjects to color very well.

Perhaps someone one wanted something of a sepia look to a photo but wanted a different tone? IT seems to make the iomages a little more artsy by using different colors
March 31st, 2025  
Francoise ace
fascinating
March 31st, 2025  
