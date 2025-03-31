Experimentation with Split Toning

Many thanks go to Casablanca for inspiring this theme for my rainbow month. It has been quite limiting as my 'phone app cannot do the effect so I've had to work around getting images to my laptop. Yellow was the most difficult colour to split tone and get uniformity. It's been a useful month in learning how to split tone, but I'm still left with the question 'why was it ever thought of??'
Perhaps someone one wanted something of a sepia look to a photo but wanted a different tone? IT seems to make the iomages a little more artsy by using different colors