259 / 365
Door Art
Another one for Kathy and the PigGang. We went into the old town 'proper' for dinner ( fish, banana and syruppy passion fruit - tasty, weird and not to be reordered!) and found so many doors had been used as canvases.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
doors
,
street
,
art
,
madeira
