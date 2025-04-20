Blubes

I must have spent the best part of two hours looking for the perfect blube. It had to have the perfect droopy curve and soft bokeh in the background. I never did find it (I think it may have been hiding in plain site beyond the protective fencing)



This is for my get pushed from Kathy to use the 'Creative Looks' settings in the camera. This is using the IN setting (which 'creates an image with matte textures by suppressing the contrast and saturation'), In camera I upped the sharpness and increased the sharpness range (no idea what effect that had). I do like the over exposed effect (f5.6 1/20 helped there though)



Thanks again Kathy a brilliant push that truly challenged me and got me to learn something new