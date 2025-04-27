Sign up
Previous
263 / 365
Opposites
Week 17's prompt think I can just about shoehorn this in at the end of the week? We have vertical and horizontal lines, soft and hard textures, nature and built.
Apologies for swamping your feed, needing to catch up with various challenges I'm foolish enough to subscribe to!
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w17
