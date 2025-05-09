Previous
Royal Shakespeare Company by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
265 / 365

Royal Shakespeare Company

If we'd not been dependent on public transport we'd have bought tickets for the matinee. We did do a quick tour of the free bit, the shop (corny badges purchased!) and were lucky to be only ones on the costumes' tour.

Detail of a costume used in Maid Of the West (looked like a real Jackie!), First Portfolio (more impressive to view than our local Magna Carta), Shakespeare's portrait (allegedly) and the grand staircase, all in the original theatre building.
Lampposts around the area were donated by cities and states this from Israel depicting an owl, Bottom and a fiddler (Portsmouth doesn't appear to have sponsored one!) Finally a fabulous 3D Shakespeare of hanging stars, over the grand staircase.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@randystreat sorry no more of the costumes, did see one worn by Judi Dench and another by David Tennant on mannequins. Jackie was a teen magazine back in the day!
May 9th, 2025  
Anne ace
How interesting! Make a great collage of your visit. We are off to York today!
May 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such an interesting collage with the Jackie mag. On the map of lampposts Portsmouth shows as no 2 in same street as Southampton in Chapel Lane between Worcester and Sunderland. http://sonaheritagelamps.org.uk/map.html
May 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact