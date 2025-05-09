Royal Shakespeare Company

If we'd not been dependent on public transport we'd have bought tickets for the matinee. We did do a quick tour of the free bit, the shop (corny badges purchased!) and were lucky to be only ones on the costumes' tour.



Detail of a costume used in Maid Of the West (looked like a real Jackie!), First Portfolio (more impressive to view than our local Magna Carta), Shakespeare's portrait (allegedly) and the grand staircase, all in the original theatre building.

Lampposts around the area were donated by cities and states this from Israel depicting an owl, Bottom and a fiddler (Portsmouth doesn't appear to have sponsored one!) Finally a fabulous 3D Shakespeare of hanging stars, over the grand staircase.