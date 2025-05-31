Previous
May 2025 by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
266 / 365

May 2025

It's been a fun month finding half'n'halfs, all we're taken on the day of posting, I had a couple of just in case spares I didn't need after all.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

JackieR

A wonderful collection. You did well with the challenge.
May 31st, 2025  
An interesting collage
May 31st, 2025  
Not an easy task to find and take one a day. I applaud you for your industriousness and your creative solutions to the challenge. It gave you a beautiful month of photos.
May 31st, 2025  
