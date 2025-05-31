Sign up
Previous
266 / 365
May 2025
It's been a fun month finding half'n'halfs, all we're taken on the day of posting, I had a couple of just in case spares I didn't need after all.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Kathryn M
ace
A wonderful collection. You did well with the challenge.
May 31st, 2025
Anne
ace
An interesting collage
May 31st, 2025
katy
ace
Not an easy task to find and take one a day. I applaud you for your industriousness and your creative solutions to the challenge. It gave you a beautiful month of photos.
May 31st, 2025
