Previous
267 / 365
Bench Life in a London Cemetery
One was texting, one was snoring and one was painting.
Three of a theme (a camera club judge would complain that no eyes are visible!)
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5676
photos
215
followers
90
following
Susan Wakely
ace
Perfect for three of a theme.
June 19th, 2025
