Bench Life in a London Cemetery by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Bench Life in a London Cemetery

One was texting, one was snoring and one was painting.

Three of a theme (a camera club judge would complain that no eyes are visible!)
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Susan Wakely ace
Perfect for three of a theme.
June 19th, 2025  
