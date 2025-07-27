Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
268 / 365
Sea Holly
One for the sooc challenge. The kit lens doesn't get the best of reviews for depth of field, but I think it's done OK here
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5739
photos
213
followers
90
following
73% complete
View this month »
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Latest from all albums
3364
1988
3365
3366
3367
268
1989
3368
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
27th July 2025 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b2b-1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up.
July 27th, 2025
Sarah Bremner
ace
Aren't these amazing structures 😊
July 27th, 2025
katy
ace
FAV terrific shot and composition is spot on
July 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close