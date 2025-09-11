Sign up
Previous
269 / 365
Friendship With A Couple of Cameras
These two cameras go to a lot of places together and their owners have been friends for half a century. This couple however have only been hanging around since the start of this year, as they're new, but are becoming firm friends.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5816
photos
213
followers
91
following
Tags
friendship
,
52jr25
,
wsl-30
,
52wc-2025-w37
JackieR
ace
Thank you all here on 365 for your friendship and all the encountering we do with our friendly cameras together
September 11th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
And a lot of chat behind the lens stays…
So lucky to have such a friendship.
September 11th, 2025
So lucky to have such a friendship.