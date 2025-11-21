Sign up
270 / 365
This isn't JUST a Leak ......
..........It's an M&S leak!
Just need Dawn French's voice over?
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Tags
for non-brits this is a play on a big shops advertising tag-line
Joan Robillard
Oh Dear!
November 22nd, 2025
Kathryn M
Good one :-)
November 22nd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Made me smile
November 22nd, 2025
