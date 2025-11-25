Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
271 / 365
Portrait of an Amsterdam Canalscape
Squeezing this in for 52 week challenge
25th November 2025
25th Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5943
photos
213
followers
90
following
74% complete
View this month »
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Latest from all albums
3489
2056
2057
3490
2058
3491
3492
3493
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
25th November 2025 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
amsterdam
,
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w48
xbm
ace
Lovely shot. We love Amsterdam.
November 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close