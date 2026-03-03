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Welcome Home!
She's had her fur brushed, been outside to eat grass, dribbled on us and now back to treating us with disdain.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
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motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
19th March 2026 11:50am
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narayani
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Lovely pawtrait. She has beautiful eyes
March 19th, 2026
Beverley
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cute...
March 19th, 2026
Tia
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Such gorgeous eyes
March 19th, 2026
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