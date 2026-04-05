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Nave Reflected
Many of you commented you liked this image in my collage, so here it is larger so the details of the chancel can be seen.
The nave roof was destroyed by a bomb, and the chancel badly damaged by the ensuing fire, but the roof remained intact.
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
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motorola edge 50 pro
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5th April 2026 1:39pm
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gloria jones
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Wonderful reflections and symmetry
April 6th, 2026
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