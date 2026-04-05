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Nave Reflected by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
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Nave Reflected

Many of you commented you liked this image in my collage, so here it is larger so the details of the chancel can be seen.

The nave roof was destroyed by a bomb, and the chancel badly damaged by the ensuing fire, but the roof remained intact.



5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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gloria jones ace
Wonderful reflections and symmetry
April 6th, 2026  
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