Ice cream for breakfast!

We’re now back to normal after the holidays, and had Niamh and Cain last night, as usual. We had a walk down to the beach, the kids went on their bikes, then we had ice creams at K’ohana.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Cal Parry

I’m Carolyn, mother, wife, and grandmother to Niamh and Cain. I did this challenge a few years ago, but life took over and I didn’t finish...
