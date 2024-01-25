Previous
David Bowie in my kitchen

We bought this €10 poster at the ‘David Bowie is’ V&A exhibition in Paris. My bargain ended up costing over £100 due to the size. We had to get it shipped back to the UK then get it framed, but it was worth it.

Sadly he died the following year.
