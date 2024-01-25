Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
David Bowie in my kitchen
We bought this €10 poster at the ‘David Bowie is’ V&A exhibition in Paris. My bargain ended up costing over £100 due to the size. We had to get it shipped back to the UK then get it framed, but it was worth it.
Sadly he died the following year.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Cal Parry
@365_cal
I'm Carolyn, mother, wife, and grandmother to Niamh and Cain.
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
25th January 2024 9:39pm
