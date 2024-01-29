Previous
Lion egg cosy by 365_cal
29 / 365

Lion egg cosy

I helped out at school today, teaching the children how to sew. Cain made the plan, wrote which materials he needed for it, and cut around a template.
He did really well but we both managed to get black felt pen all over us!
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Cal Parry

@365_cal
I’m Carolyn, mother, wife, and grandmother to Niamh and Cain. I did this challenge a few years ago, but life took over and I didn’t finish...
