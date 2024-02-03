Previous
Totnes by 365_cal
34 / 365

Totnes

An older guy in Totnes makes various animals from trash which are displayed in public places around the area for all to enjoy. Here is a monkey and its baby on the side of a house, which has now been joined by Stickman!
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Cal Parry

@365_cal
I’m Carolyn, mother, wife, and grandmother to Niamh and Cain. I did this challenge a few years ago, but life took over and I didn’t finish...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise