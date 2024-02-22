Previous
Beautiful by 365_cal
52 / 365

Beautiful

I’m ill at the moment so not been out, so I have stolen this photo from a friend who took it whilst walking her dog. Thanks to Mary O’Callaghan
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Cal Parry

@365_cal
I’m Carolyn, mother, wife, and grandmother to Niamh and Cain. I did this challenge a few years ago, but life took over and I didn’t finish...
14% complete

