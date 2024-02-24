Previous
Three baby pigeons by 365_cal
54 / 365

Three baby pigeons

We came across this nest in the garden so took a quick photo. It was done quickly to prevent any disturbance so the foreground is clear but the nest is blurred.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Cal Parry

@365_cal
I’m Carolyn, mother, wife, and grandmother to Niamh and Cain. I did this challenge a few years ago, but life took over and I didn’t finish...
Photo Details

