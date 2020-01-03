Sign up
Photo 1339
Following on from Bruin yesterday, this is Big Ted. He was born in 1931 so is a sprightly 89 years old now!
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
2
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
1339
photos
76
followers
56
following
366% complete
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
1st January 2020 3:35pm
Diana
ace
Big Ted sure got many hugs and cuddles in his lifetime :-)
January 3rd, 2020
Lesley
ace
Well-loved playmate. How sweet!
January 3rd, 2020
