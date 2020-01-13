Previous
Macro mystery 1 by 365anne
Photo 1349

Macro mystery 1

I have been noticing a few of these teasers, so thought I would join the fun!
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Pigeons Farm ace
Is it an old fashioned apple peeler?
January 14th, 2020  
